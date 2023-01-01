German newspaper commends ‘Dien Bien Phu in the air’ victory
German newspaper Junge Welt has published an article about the "Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory of the Vietnamese army and people 50 years ago when the US massively bombed the North in a campaign considered to be the fiercest targeting Hanoi.
The wreckage of a US B-52 strategic bomber shot down by Hanoi troops and people on the night of December 26, 1972. (Photo: VNA)
The author noted in the article that the victory in 1972 was the theme of many events and exhibitions in the capital last December to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.
The article also cited Vietnam's data showing that the US lost 81 combat aircraft, including 34 B-52 ones.
Vietnam can proudly speak of it as a ‘Dien Bien Phu in the air’ campaign, a phrase derived from a victory of Vietnam against the French in 1954, it wrote.
In addition, another article also published in the Junge Welt newspaper said the half a century has passed since that war, relations between Vietnam and the US are now very diverse and not only at the state level.
The 1972 triumph played a decisive role directly forcing the US Government to sign the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, it noted.
During the historic battle that lasted 12 days and nights, the Vietnamese army and people defeated US airstrikes in the North. The triumph is often called the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory, which took the name from the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954 that put an end to the French colonial rule over Indochina./.