Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 30 portable membrane water filters donated by the World University Service of Germany (WUS) to people in central Vietnam’s flood-hit areas arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 8.

WUS President Kambiz Ghawami said that with the support of Hessen state and individual donors, WUS can shortly install the PAUL water filters at schools in Vietnam’s central region which were seriously affected by floods.

A PAUL (Portable Aqua Unit for Lifesaving) filter can produce 1,200 liters of clean water per day, equivalent to 3 liters of water per day for at least 400 people.

In recent years, WUS has provided a total of 350 water filters to Vietnam, meaning that more than 140,000 beneficiary students, teachers, and parents are provided with clean drinking water every day.

PAUL invented by Professor Dr. Franz-Bernd Frechen at the University of Kassel in Hesse can treat water with filters and membranes. It saves resources, does not use chemicals or electricity, and does not require experts to operate./.