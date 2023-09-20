Business Vietnam not subject to Indonesia's self-defence duties on imported evaporators, rolling papers Vietnam has been excluded from countries subject to self-defence duties on evaporators or condensers imported into Indonesia from September 5, as it is on the list of developing countries with insignificant exports to Indonesia, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business Int'l conference discusses Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia cooperation in digital economy More than 100 Vietnamese, Lao, and Cambodian experts, managers, and diplomats joined an international conference on the three countries’ trade and investment cooperation given the digital economy, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Ministry projects three economic growth scenarios for 2024 The Ministry of Planning and Investment has outlined three potential economic growth scenarios for 2024, with the highest GDP growth rate forecast at 6.5%.

Business Transferring 10 million VND may require biometric authentication It is expected that biometric authentication such as fingerprint, iris, or facial recognition will be mandatory for money transfers exceeding the minimum level, possibly starting from 10 million VND (410.93 USD), said Deputy Head of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department Le Anh Dung at a September 19 seminar on protecting bank accounts from increasing online fraud risks.