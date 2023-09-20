GL Cables, Panasonic cooperate to develop smart lighting products
Ba Ria - Vung Tau (VNA) - GL Cables Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop smart lighting products at a September 20 ceremony in Chau Duc Industrial Park in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ho Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GL Cables said strategic cooperation between the two companies aims to promote market development, and diversify products to meet the demand of consumers.
GL Cables specialises in producing high-tech cable products such as control cables, signal cables, fireproof cables, audio cables and cables for robot systems, Tung said, noting that the firms is set to produce cables for the electric vehicles and automobile industries in order to diversify the company's products.
Representing Panasonic Vietnam, Ryu Yasuda said that with the goal of improving the quality of life of consumers, Panasonic always considers reliability, safety and high quality as the most important values for its all products and services.
The cooperation with GL Cables is the beginning of providing Panasonic lighting products to the Southeast and Central Highlands regions, he added.
GL Cables was established in 2008. Its products are manufactured in accordance with a closed production process meeting Vietnamese and international standards such as IEC (Europe) JIS (Japan), CNS (China), and achieving ISO 9001:2008, QCVN, TCVN 9618 (IEC 60331) certifications./.