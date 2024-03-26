The global rice supply is decreasing, and countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, China and some other markets are all increasing rice imports to ensure food security, which creates opportunities for Vietnamese rice export this year.



Many countries have turned to finding alternative sources of rice supply, especially from Southeast Asia, creating opportunities for Vietnamese rice to increase exports, as well as get good export prices.



Vietnam's rice exports earned more than 4 billion USD last year, with earnings expected to rise even more this year.



Vietnamese rice is currently present in more than 180 countries and territories, including demanding markets such as Europe, the US, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

VNA

China was Vietnam's third largest rice import partner last year. It is predicted that this year, this market will increase rice imports to balance import and production to ensure food security./.