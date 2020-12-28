Business Ninh Thuan to have first LNG-fueled power plant in 2024 The south central province of Ninh Thuan plans to start construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power complex, the first of its kind in the province, in Phuoc Diem commune, Thuan Nam district, in the third quarter of 2021.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on December 28, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 25).

Business Vietnam’s GDP growth estimated at 2.91 pct this year Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year is expected to grow by 2.91 percent compared to 2019, according to Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Handbook helps Vietnamese firms tap business opportunities in Benin The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria has introduced a 65-page handbook on doing business with Benin in a bid to equip Vietnamese enterprises with information on the market and tips for successful transactions.