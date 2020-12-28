Government holds online conference with localities
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online conference between the Government and localities on December 28 on the implementation of the 14th National Assembly’s resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021.
The event is attended by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with other Party and State leaders, officials from ministries and sectors, secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees, and chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong will deliver a speech at the event, which is held annually at the end of each year.
This year’s conference is to look back on the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development not only in 2020 but also the five-year period from 2016 to 2020. Participants will discuss opportunities and challenges, as well as put forward measures to carry out the 14th NA’s Resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021.
At the online conference between the Government and localities on December 28 (Photo: VNA)
The conference will consider reports on socio-economic performance in 2020 and during 2016-2020, planned tasks in the coming time, the Government’s work in 2020 and the 2016-2020 period, outcomes of administrative procedure reforms, e-Government building and operation of the Prime Minister’s working group.
Many other reports will also be tabled for consideration, including those on the implementation of Resolution No.35/NQ-CP on supporting business development to 2020 and measures to assist businesses by 2025 with vision until 2030; outcomes of economic restructuring and growth model renewal; and inspection work, settlement of complaints and petitions as well as corruption prevention in 2020.
Opinions put forward at the conference will serve as the basis for the Government to finalise its Resolution No.01 for promulgation and implementation right on the first day of 2021.
The event is attended by top Vietnamese leaders. (Photo: VNA)
2020 is viewed as the most successful year of Vietnam in the past five years. Despite being battered by COVID-19 and natural disasters, Vietnam has completed its “dual targets”, and becomes a standout model in coronavirus prevention.
While many countries in the world suffered negative growth, Vietnam has posted a growth rate of 2.91 percent, among the highest in the world, with stable macro economy and inflation rate kept under 4 percent. Amidst global downturn and supply chain disruption, Vietnam enjoyed a record import-export revenue of 543.9 billion USD, with trade surplus exceeding 19 billion USD./.