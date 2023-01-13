Long An (VNA) - Governors of Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Pray Veng provinces on January 13 visited neighbouring Long An province of Vietnam to extend Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to local people as Vietnam's most important festival is approaching.

The Cambodian officials spoke highly of achievements that Long An obtained last year, saying they wish for closer solidarity and friendship between Vietnam, Cambodia and the border provinces.

Chairman of the Long An People’s Committee Tran Van Ut thanked the two guests for their gesture, saying he expects the three provinces will cooperate more effectively in 2023 and beyond, particularly in fostering border trade and services, in order to build and maintain the shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation for mutual development.

He also wished the time-tested, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia in general and the people of the three provinces of Long An, Svay Rieng and Prey Veng in particular achieve more fruitful outcomes in the time ahead.

The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 was an important milestone for the two countries with a lot of activities held to mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties./.