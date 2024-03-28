Business Vietnam, Canada look to boost trade cooperation The Vietnam – Canada Economic Joint Committee opened its second meeting in Hanoi on March 27, looking to enhance trade and investment collaboration.

Business Hanoi: Key products make up nearly 35% of total industrial production value Revenues from enterprises making key industrial products in Hanoi amounts to some 200 trillion VND (8.33 billion USD) on an annual basis, or close to 35% of the local sector’s total production value.

Business ASEAN, RoK agree on transposition of AKFTA product specific rules ASEAN member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have reached a consensus on the transposition of ASEAN-RoK Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) Product Specific Rules from the Harmonised System Codes HS 2017 to HS 2022.