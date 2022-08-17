Business Ministry extends time of anti-dumping investigation on tables, chairs The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.

Business Thua Thien - Hue, ADB sign MoU for inclusive, sustainable economic development The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam on August 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting a strategic partnership for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Business Lang Son eyes to beef up cooperation with Belarus Lang Son authorities will create favourable conditions for Belarusian businesses to invest in the northern border province, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Ho Tien Thieu told Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou during their working session on August 17.