Politics Cubans eternally optimistic, passionate in fight for ideals: former Deputy PM Former Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Vu Khoan recounted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs his memories on the beginning of the Vietnam -Cuba friendship, which has been marked by loyalty and affinity, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – December 2, 2020).

Politics VFF President extends congratulations on 45th National Day of Laos President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has offered congratulations to the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) on the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 100th birth anniversary of late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).

Culture - Sports Art exhibition bridges Vietnam and Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on Nov. 30 held a photo exhibition on Vietnamese landscapes and people together with art performances and culinary showcase in Cairo. This is part of activities to mark the 57th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Egypt diplomatic ties (Sep. 1, 1963 – Sep. 1, 2020).

Politics Party chief requires building clean, strong police force Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has emphasized his requirement to build a clean and strong police force, which is fully devoted to the country, the people, the Party and the political system.