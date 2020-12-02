Grand ceremony in Hanoi celebrates Laos’ 45th National Day
A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 2 to mark Laos’ 45th National Day (December 2) and the 100th birthday of late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan addresses the ceremony in Hanoi on December 2 (Photo: VNA)
Those present included Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Van An, along with many Politburo members and senior officials of Vietnam.
In her address, Ngan congratulated Laos on its enormous and comprehensive achievements over the last 45 years, which have helped it weather every difficulty and challenge, develop sustainably, improve living standards, and promote its stature in the world.
She attributed the Lao Party and people’s accomplishments largely to the major contribution of President Kaysone Phomvihane, “a beloved leader of the Lao Party, State, and people and also a great, close, and faithful friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people,” she said.
Together with President Ho Chi Minh and President Souphanouvong, President Kaysone Phomvihane laid a solid foundation for and wholeheartedly nurtured the Vietnam-Laos relationship, turning bilateral ties into a special role model for international relations, according to the top legislator.
She emphasised that the two countries have made unending efforts to strengthen cooperation in all respects, from politics, diplomacy, security and defence, economy, education, and science-technology to culture and people-to-people exchanges, and posted a number of outstanding outcomes.
These have greatly helped safeguard sovereignty and territory, boost socio-economic development, and raise the standing of both countries in the international arena, the NA leader noted, reiterating that “the Party, State, NA, Government, and people of Vietnam treasure and give the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.”
Despite the volatile global and regional situation, the faithfulness between the two nations never changes and is always deep in the hearts of the two peoples, she affirmed.
Ngan also thanked Laos for cooperating closely with and supporting Vietnam in fulfilling its role as Chair of ASEAN and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020.
A singing and dancing performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Lao Party, State, and people, Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang said the Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation are priceless assets shared by both peoples.
He acknowledged the Vietnamese Party, State, and people’s wholehearted assistance to his country during the struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national construction and defence at present.
Since its reform policy began in 1986, Laos has maintained political stability and relatively rapid economic growth. Living standards have increasingly improved, with per-capita income topping 2,700 USD this year. Its external relations have been expanded, while foreign investment in the country has also been on the rise, he noted.
The ambassador again offered his sympathies over the huge losses caused by recent natural disasters in Vietnam’s central and Central Highlands regions. He also thanked the Vietnamese Government for presenting 1,000 tonnes of rice to help Lao people, especially those in Savannakhet province, address the consequences of flooding.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Dong Anh, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Committee at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, pledged that young Vietnamese people will always respect the Vietnam-Laos special relationship and do their utmost to maintain ties forever./.