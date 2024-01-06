This is a site for manufacturing and supplying offshore wind turbine foundations for a project in Taiwan (China).

The project is a significant effort by the PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, which has utilised its core services and extensive experience in offshore oil and gas to participate in the global offshore renewable energy supply chain.

The arrival of a ship carrying nearly 70,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Thị Vải LNG Terminal in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is another notable milestone in Vietnam’s green energy transition.

For the first time, Vietnam has an LNG terminal, facilitating importation to support the development of its energy industry.

With the goal of comprehensive development from upstream to downstream stages to maximise the efficiency of natural gas power generation, many power plants have been built to anticipate “flows” of LNG.

However, these projects also face various challenges.

According to analysts, gas power is a crucial transition step in greening the country’s energy industry.

Insiders have said that to make this transition a reality and avoid any resource waste, relevant agencies and related ministries need to take even more decisive action, aiming towards sustainable economic development and reducing emissions to fulfil commitments to net-zero emissions.

VNA