Con Dao Island is a popular green tourism destination in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Its nature remains almost untouched and attracts both domestic and foreign tourists.

Visitors can explore coral reefs, cycle around the island, hike through mountains, and immerse themselves in the lush green ambiance of Con Dao National Park.

This unique experience makes Con Dao a popular destination among travellers.

Businesses on Con Dao have introduced eco-friendly practices in multiple tourist areas to adapt to environmental conservation.

When visiting Con Dao, many visitors exhibit a keen interest in recycled products such as soap and candles.

They also visit sites where bottled drinking water is processed and witness the raising of chickens and the cultivation of clean vegetables, and also immerse themselves in the pristine natural surroundings.

Beyond Con Dao, Ba Ria-Vung Tau also boasts other destinations with potential for the development of sustainable community tourism.

Long-established sites such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc, and Binh Chau hot springs as well as emerging locations like Suoi Rao Ecolodge, Dat Rong - Dinh Gia Trang, and Suoi Rao Forest possess special allure for tourists.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism recently selected Ba Ria-Vung Tau as the host for a forum on developing Vietnam’s green tourism in 2023.

The forum is expected to help the province push ahead with sustainable green tourism development.

The development of green tourism not only plays a crucial role in safeguarding the environment and natural resources but also adds value to tourism products, contributing to enhanced economic efficiency./.

According to experts, Binh Thuan’s potential in renewable energy has caught the attention of both domestic and foreign investors, due to its high average number of sunny and windy hours.

Offshore wind power also holds potential in Binh Thuan, with favourable wind speeds and sea depth compared to other localities.

A number of foreign energy investors have visited the province to explore investment opportunities.

With a coastline of 192 km and year-round sunshine and wind, Binh Thuan holds significant potential for renewable energy development.

As of early 2023, it had 48 active power plants generating over 6,500 MW of electricity, including 10 wind power and 26 solar power plants.

It will adjust its economic development strategy in association with leveraging local advantages to become a national energy centre./.

VNA