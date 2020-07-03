Business HCM City banks offer reliefs to 230,700 pandemic-hit borrowers: SBV official As of June 29, banks in HCM City had slashed interest rates, extended debt repayment deadlines, and maintained debt classifications for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 on the total loans worth more than 384.6 trillion VND (16.53 billion USD).

Politics Leading US firms interested in Vietnam Trade volume between Vietnam and the US has increased by 120 times to 60 billion USD in 2019 from 450 million USD in 1995, the year marking the normalization of the two countries’ relations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND from previous day The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese lychees hit shelves in Singapore Vietnamese lychee was officially put up for sale in Singapore’s FairPrice supermarket chain, making the first year when the specialty fruit has been imported from the Southeast Asian country on a large scale.