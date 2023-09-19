Environment Women play crucial role in plastic waste reduction According to national statistics, an average of about 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated annually in Vietnam, of which 90% is buried, filled or incinerated, and only 10% recycled. Meanwhile, 90% of scrap collectors and scavengers are women, a job that exposes them to a toxic environment that negatively affects their health.

Environment Workshop talks restoration of flooded areas in Mekong Delta A workshop on launching a project to take nature-based solutions for the restoration of flooded areas and natural processes in the Mekong Delta took place in An Giang province on September 15.

Environment Vietnam, Belgium’s Flanders cooperate toward buidling climate-resilient cities A networking event on building cities that are economically sustainable and climate-resilient between Vietnam and the Flemish Region of Belgium (or Flanders) took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.