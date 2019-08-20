Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism

With its 22 km coastline borders the Gulf of Thailand, Ha Tien city in Kien Giang province boasts magnificent landscapes, which attracts lots of tourists.
VNA
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 13:16:12
Print
My Khe Beach – A gem of Da Nang
Hoi An - charming ancient city in central Vietnam
So Kien Basilica– Ha Nam’s oldest church
Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam
Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine
Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage
Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam
Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals