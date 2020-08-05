Hai Duong longan to conquer global tastes
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) - Some 250 tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong are now ready to be shipped to demanding markets such as Europe, Australia, and Singapore.
The province’s Chi Linh city has 673 ha of longan trees, primarily in Hoang Tan, Hoang Tien, Le Loi, and Hoang Hoa Tham wards and communes.
According to Nguyen Van Ha, deputy head of the city’s economic bureau, agencies have granted four longan growing area codes in the city, covering 43 ha, while providing training on longan growing to local farmers.
Nguyen Van Vien from Hoang Tien ward is one of 60 farmers in Chi Linh receiving a longan growing area code for export to Australia.
Unlike previous crops, longan grown this year by Vien and other farmers was observed closely by agricultural scientists.
He harvested 3 tonnes from his 3 ha this year, with each kilo selling for 15,000 VND (0.65 USD) - double the market price.
Hai Duong is home to 2,100 ha of longan, of which more than 50 ha meet international standards. This year’s output is expected to reach 10,000 tonnes, with 250 tonnes standardised for export to fastidious markets.
In addition to providing technical training, the provincial plant protection sub-department has also worked to link exporters with farmers.
The Red Dragon Service Trading Manufacture Co. has purchased between three and eight tonnes of longan a day for export to Singapore, Australia, and Europe via sea./.