Business Banks racing to catch digitisation Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

Environment Construction industry issues action plan on emissions The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

Business IFC helps Vietnamese bank aid SMEs amid COVID-19 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank Group – will provide another 40 million USD for the Orient Commercial Bank (OCB) to help with the support of COVID-hit clients, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).