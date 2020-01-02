Thanh Thuy commune has 340 ha of lychee. The commune is expected to post an average yield of 11 tonnes/ha, earning a profit of 6,600 USD/ha. Litchi trees have been identified as a key crop that offers high economic efficiency for the commune.

Hai Duong province has about 10,000 hectares of lychee mostly in Thanh Ha district and Chi Linh city. In particular, over 300ha of VietGAP certified lychee and over 80% of the production area are under the VietGAP process. Currently, 13 areas covering over 130ha have been granted export codes to the US, Australia, the EU and the Republic of Korea.

While waiting for specific instructions from the Ministry, Hai Duong’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed lychee farmers to continue implementing safe production processes and coordinate with relevant departments to promote lychee trade and apply post-harvest technologies to improve the quality of the fruit./.

VNA