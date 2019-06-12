Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 9:13:19

Business

Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees

Vietnam has become the second largest exporter of lychees in the world, accounting for 19 per cent of the global market share, according to the International Society for Horticultural Science.

