Staples of the Central Highlands are introduced in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong and the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Kon Tum will bolster connectivity to develop new tourism products, and promote local tourism.

Under a cooperation programme inked between Hai Phong and the three Central Highlands localities at a recent tourism conference in Hai Phong city, they will work together to build tourism brand, and enhance tourism promotion with a view to nudging the images of Dak Lak, Gia Lai and Kon Tum closer to Hai Phong, and vice versa.



Themed “One journey, many destinations”, the conference aimed at enhancing tourism recovery and development in an effective and sustainable fashion, while creating an opportunity for the stakeholders to popularise their destinations as well as strengthen cooperation among travel firms.





Cooperation deals are inked between Hai Phong and the three Central Highlands localities. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Gia Lai province Nguyen Duc Hoang highlighted that together with the Space of Gong Culture, which was recognised by the UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2005, the Central Highlands region boasts a wide range of standout tourism products.



In a bid to lure tourism investment, the three provinces have provided an array of incentives for investors, while engaged in many activities to step up tourism cooperation with localities across the nation, he said, expressing his hope that following the conference, quality tourism programmes will be outlined between Hai Phong and the Central Highlands provinces.



Introducing Hai Phong’s tourism advantages and experience in tourism development, Vu Huy Thuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said that thanks to many available air routes, especially the Hai Phong – Buon Ma Thuot, both sides hold huge potential to enhance tourism connectivity.



He suggested the tourism sector of the three Central Highlands provinces boost collaboration with Hai Phong to branch out tourism offerings, and promote communications work to popularise local tourism sites, making them become alluring destinations in the nation’s tourism map.



Measures to develop tourism in the four localities were on the table at the conference, including tourism infrastructure development, and opening of direct flight from Hai Phong to the three Central Highlands provinces./.

VNA