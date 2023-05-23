Business FTA to offer big opportunities for Vietnamese exports to Israel: Insiders The conclusion of negotiations towards the signing of the Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) has opened up new and potential opportunities for Vietnam's exports, and now is time for businesses to understand Israeli people’s needs and tastes to promptly enter this new market, according to insiders.

Business Reference exchange rate down 14 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,670 VND/USD on May 23, down 14 VND from the previous day.

Business Timber exporters face sharp decline in orders Vietnamese wood and wooden furniture enterprises have been facing many difficulties as export orders have dropped 50-60% since the beginning of this year, pushing firms to cut off at least half of their production capacities.

Business Vietnam’s banking sector liquidity crunch eases Property-sector risks have made operating conditions more difficult for banks in Vietnam in the short term, but the liquidity crunch is easing and the banking system is likely to avert a sharp slowdown due to the concerted response of policymakers and banks, says Fitch Ratings.