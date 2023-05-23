Hai Phong in need of high quality workforce
A mere 11% of the nearly 200,000 workers at industrial and economic zones across Hai Phong have high professional and technical qualifications, hence the northern port city’s enormous demand for a high-quality workforce between now and 2025.
According to the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), the local zones have so far lured 475 foreign-funded projects worth 23.5 billion USD.
Le Trung Kien, head of HEZA, said from now to 2025, the city needs to attract approximately 10 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Every 1 billion USD requires about 10,000 workers, including 3,000 – 4,000 high-skilled ones, he clarified.
According to Kien, the northern industrial hub is calling for investment to the establishment of up to two research and innovation centres. The local workforce is set to focus on its three economic pillars of high-tech industry, seaports - logistics, and tourism - trade.
In a recent move serving the growing labour demand, HEZA and a series of firms operating in the city’s industrial and economic zones have signed a cooperation pact on human resources training and supplying with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology. The educational establishment is training about 2,200 students from Hai Phong and 2,100 from its neighbouring locality of Hai Duong./.