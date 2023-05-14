Business Practical incentives needed to help firms adopt green practices: official Investment in sectors related to green growth has been on the rise, but it is necessary to devise practical incentives to help businesses effectively adopt green production and business practices, an official has said.

Business Halal industry to boost Vietnam’s links with Muslim countries: official With sound partnerships with Muslim-majority countries, the Halal industry will become an important field of cooperation, helping further promote Vietnam’s substantive ties with such partners and contribute to common development and prosperity, said former Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu.

Videos Hai Duong works to ensure smooth lychee sales The northern province of Hai Duong has been taking actions to promote lychee sales, as the specialty fruit of its Thanh Ha district is ripening in the latter half of May.

Business Newly registered businesses peak in April The number of new businesses set a record high in April at over 15,900, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.