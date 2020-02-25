Hai Phong invests over 1 trillion VND to build model rural areas
The People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong has signed a decision to pilot the building of model rural areas in eight local communes with total investment amounting to over 1 trillion VND (nearly 43 million USD).
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hai Phong (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong has signed a decision to pilot the building of model rural areas in eight local communes with total investment amounting to over 1 trillion VND (nearly 43 million USD).
The eight communes selected for the work are Tan Lien (Vinh Bao district), Kien Thiet (Tien Lang district), Thuy Huong (Kien Thuy district), Tan Dan (An Lao district), Dong Thai (An Duong district), Gia Minh and Gia Duc (Thuy Nguyen district), and Xuan Dam (Cat Hai district).
The building of model rural areas in the localities will focus on socio-economic infrastructure, rural economic development, education-health care-culture, the environment and defence-security-public administration.
The city’s investment will be used mainly for transport, lighting systems and the environment.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Dinh Chuyen, the city will continue to popularize the programme on building new rural areas in order to engage the people and the business community in the work.
The target communes are required to adjust their new rural area building plans to meet the criteria for model rural areas, and work out the roadmap to implement the criteria on transport, electricity and the environment in 2020.
All of the 139 rural communes in Hai Phong have met all criteria for new rural areas.
The city strives to have all districts meet new-style rural criteria, and four districts, 20 communes, and 100 hamlets meet criteria for model new-style rural areas by 2025./.
The eight communes selected for the work are Tan Lien (Vinh Bao district), Kien Thiet (Tien Lang district), Thuy Huong (Kien Thuy district), Tan Dan (An Lao district), Dong Thai (An Duong district), Gia Minh and Gia Duc (Thuy Nguyen district), and Xuan Dam (Cat Hai district).
The building of model rural areas in the localities will focus on socio-economic infrastructure, rural economic development, education-health care-culture, the environment and defence-security-public administration.
The city’s investment will be used mainly for transport, lighting systems and the environment.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Dinh Chuyen, the city will continue to popularize the programme on building new rural areas in order to engage the people and the business community in the work.
The target communes are required to adjust their new rural area building plans to meet the criteria for model rural areas, and work out the roadmap to implement the criteria on transport, electricity and the environment in 2020.
All of the 139 rural communes in Hai Phong have met all criteria for new rural areas.
The city strives to have all districts meet new-style rural criteria, and four districts, 20 communes, and 100 hamlets meet criteria for model new-style rural areas by 2025./.