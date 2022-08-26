A view of Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Tourism of the northern port city of Hai Phong held a workshop on August 26 to seek breakthroughs in local tourism amid the fourth industrial revolution.



In her speech, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Pham Thi Sen Quynh said the event aimed to outline strategic orientations and sci-tech solutions to modernise the city's tourism sector on the back of comprehensive digital transformation.



Businesses, units and individuals will learn about solutions from experts and IT companies to improve competitiveness of tourism products and optimise tourists’ experiences when they visit the city.

Quynh affirmed that the application of digital technology in tourism and facilitation of digital transformation are inevitable amid the fourth industrial revolution, helping the sector tap added value from the digital environment more effectively for sustainable development.



The event also looked to effectively realise the Resolution on digital transformation till 2025 with a vision to 2030 issued by the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

The Resolution also targets the launch of digital tourism utilities such as smart travel cards, digitalisation of destinations and tourist products in the city, a digital tourism map, a tour guide app, and virtual reality tours of relic sites and well-known destinations.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Duong Duc Hung presented an overview of Hai Phong’s tourism sector with its strengths and weaknesses. He also shared how the sector is using modern technology to turn tourism into one of the three pillar economic sectors of the city.



Representatives from businesses and units discussed sci-tech solutions and introduced the application of Smart Tourism 3D/360 in tourism development./.