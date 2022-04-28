Business Vietnam holds leading role in ASEAN for Canadian businesses Professor Julie Dai Trang Nguyen (Julie Nguyen), director of the Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), highlighted the importance of Vietnam to Canadian businesses during talks at the Standing Committee on International Trade under the House of Commons of Canada on April 27.

Business PM attends Soc Trang investment promotion conference Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended an investment promotion conference of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, which drew representatives from diplomatic agencies, international organisations in Vietnam, business associations and enterprises, as well as Vietnamese and foreign economists and experts.

Business Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Smarthome market revenue to hit 453 million USD by 2026 The revenue of Vietnam’s smarthome market is expected to reach nearly 240 million USD this year and 453 million USD by 2026.