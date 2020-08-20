Business Wood processing to become spearhead economic sector by 2025 The wood processing industry is to become a spearhead economic sector by 2025, posting export turnover of about 20 billion USD to contribute to socio-economic development and stabilise the livelihoods of people living in forested areas.

Business Viettel Vinh Phuc thriving amid COVID-19 Viettel Vinh Phuc has affirmed its position in recent times as a leading telecom company in the northern province of Vinh Phuc in terms of market share.

Business Vinh Phuc promotes agricultural processing industry Besides its strength in industries, in recent years, the northern province of Vinh Phuc has maintained effective agricultural production with diverse farm produce and breeding products, requiring it to promote the agricultural product processing sector to enhance their value.

Business Japanese investors seek M&A partners in Vietnam Major Japanese enterprises are looking to buy Vietnamese IT firms through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals to expand production and business in the Southeast Asian country, reported Dau tu (Investment) newspaper.