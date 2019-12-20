Business Reference exchange rate down on December 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND/USD on December 20, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Ninh holds fair to promotes made-in-Vietnam goods The northern province of Bac Ninh is hosting its second made-in-Vietnam fair under the programme of encouraging the consumption of Vietnamese products.

Business Forestry export expected to hit record 11.3 billion USD in 2019 The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Business Prime Minister to hold meeting with business community Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold a meeting with businesses at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on December 23.