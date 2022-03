Visitors at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi authorities are working to attract more tourists to the capital city's cultural relic sites , especially when the country completely reopens the tourism sector from March 15.Due to impacts of COVID-19 , the number of tourists to popular destinations in the city has remained modest although municipal authorities allowed the opening of the sites in February, .Huong Pagoda, which used to receive about 5,000 visitors each day, is seeing only about 1,000 tourists on a daily basis. So far, the popular spiritual tourist destination has welcomed 60,000 visitors, equivalent to that in only one day in peak season in previous years.Similar situation has been seen in many other relic sites such as Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and Hoa Lo prision.