Hanoi aims to attract more tourists to cultural relic sites
Hanoi authorities are working to attract more tourists to the capital city's cultural relic sites, especially when the country completely reopens the tourism sector from March 15.
Due to impacts of COVID-19, the number of tourists to popular destinations in the city has remained modest although municipal authorities allowed the opening of the sites in February, .
Huong Pagoda, which used to receive about 5,000 visitors each day, is seeing only about 1,000 tourists on a daily basis. So far, the popular spiritual tourist destination has welcomed 60,000 visitors, equivalent to that in only one day in peak season in previous years.
Similar situation has been seen in many other relic sites such as Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and Hoa Lo prision.
The relic site of Hoa Lo in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)The situation is expected to improve in the time to come when the pandemic is put under good control and the tourism sector fully opens, allowing foreign tourists to return to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular.
To adapt to the new situation and draw more visitors, cultural relic sites in the city have flexibly applied measures to improve their image and provide more attractive products for visitors, including a gift presenting programme in Thang Long Imperial Citadel and special night tours of Hoa Lo prision.
Hanoi aims to welcome 9-10 million visitors, including 1.2-2 million foreigners, this year and 12-14 million tourists, including 2.5-3.5 million foreigners, next year./.