Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is one of the most popular travel destinations in Southeast Asia, a recent article on German travel website Travelbook.de said, and highlighted six attractions that tourists should explore when visiting the capital city of Vietnam.

At the top of the list is a visit to Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), which was an educational centre for gifted young people since 1076 and is considered the country’s first university. The article said for residents of Hanoi, the Temple of Literature not only has cultural importance but is also one of the quietest and most peaceful places in the bustling metropolis. Many visitors from Europe describe the special harmony that can be felt in the almost thousand-year-old project as a "profound experience".



Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is an attractive destination that is worth visiting. Locating on Ba Dinh Square, the mausoleum is one of the most important sights in the country. Vietnamese people come there to pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh. Strict rules of conduct apply in the building, such as a ban on talking, appropriate clothing, and a ban on photography.



According to the article, another spot that tourists shouldn’t miss in Hanoi is One Pillar Pagoda, one of the oldest pagodas in the city, which is also considered a Hanoi landmark. The wooden temple was built on a log more than 1,000 years ago. In the 1950s, the original tree trunk was replaced with a concrete pillar. It is worth taking some time walking around the pagoda because the residential buildings around it are among the most beautiful and impressive in the city.





Taking a cycle rickshaw through the 36 alleys of the old centre is a must-do in Hanoi, it said. The tour will give you a good impression of the special attitude towards life in the city. In addition to numerous restaurants and shops, the old town is characterised above all by handicraft businesses, some of which have existed for generations.



A visit to a water puppet theatre, where there are up to one-metre high puppets, also a must. Many plays related to legends have been staged.

Travelbook suggested visitors try pho (noodle soup) at least once in Hanoi If they haven't done it elsewhere in Vietnam before. The aromatic soup is prepared with lots of fresh herbs, rice noodles, and beef. Vegetarian options are also offered in some places.



It recommends that tourists look for information on entry requirements and the current corona situation in Vietnam on the website of the Federal Foreign Office./.