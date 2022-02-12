The famous travel site TripAdvisor has announced the "Travelers' Choice Best of the Best 2022" list, introducing the “best of the best” destinations, services and experiences for tourists, based on millions of reviews from travellers around the world.

Hanoi’s foods are so delicious that visitors have to come back many times, TripAdvisor said.

It wrote that Hanoi has largely aged quite well, preserving its famous cultural hub of the Old Quarter, monuments, and colonial architecture, while also making room for modern developments.

Hanoi boasts a series of attractive destinations such as Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hoa Lo prison, lakes, shady parks, temples and pagodas, which help the Vietnamese capital city become more attractive to visitors./.

VNA