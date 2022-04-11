Hanoi begins countdown to SEA Games 31
Hanoi began counting down 31 days left until the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony held at Ly Thai To Statue and Hoan Kiem lake area on April 11, which attracted the attendance of more than 3,000 athletes and local people.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi began counting down 31 days left until the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony held at Ly Thai To Statue and Hoan Kiem lake area on April 11, which attracted the attendance of more than 3,000 athletes and local people.
In his remarks at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh said 19 years from SEA Games 22, the capital city is honoured to be selected as the venue for the regional tournament’s opening, closing ceremonies and many sports.
Hanoi has basically completed preparations in terms of facilities and decorations, getting itself ready for the important political and sport event, the official informed.
The ceremony also saw the organisation of the Olympic Run Day for Public Health and the launch of the 47th edition of the Ha Noi Moi Newspaper Run. In response, participants took to the street to run around the lake.
The two races, simultaneously taking place across 30 localities of the capital, aim to raise public awareness of the importance of physical training and improvement in the integration period.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact.
The host Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 males and 431 females, who are set to compete at all 40 sports of the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place in the tally.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.