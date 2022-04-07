Culture - Sports Women’s football squad training in RoK for SEA Games 31 A total of 26 players of the Vietnamese women’s football team left for the Republic of Korea on April 6 for an intensive training to defend their gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) this May.

Culture - Sports Miss Ethnic Vietnam beauty contest a ‘cultural ambassador’ The Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 pageant, seeking participation of young women from all 54 ethnic groups that populate the country, can become a cultural ambassador, organisers say.

Culture - Sports Contest honours cultural value of “Don ca tai tu” Don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) Contest is being held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, aiming to promote the value of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.