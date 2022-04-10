Culture - Sports Vietnamese pay tribute to nation’s legendary founders Hung Kings worship ritual originates from ancestor worship rituals in Vietnamese families and has become a significant cultural festival for the people.

World Cyclists compete at Tour of Thailand 2022 Regional cyclists, including Bui Thi Quynh of Vietnam, are competing at the ongoing Tour of Thailand 2022, about a month prior to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Man with passion to make classical drama masks After more than 20 years of working in film, photography, and travel relating to the art of “boi” singing (classical drama), Tran Ngoc Van from the south-central province of Binh Dinh has created a cultural tourism product from the art form: “boi” singing masks made from plastic composite materials and stone powder.