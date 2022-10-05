The cooperation between CNN and Hanoi has produced important results in promoting the image of the Vietnamese capital city to the international community.

Hanoi (VNA) - CNN wishes to resume tourism promotion cooperation with Hanoi, thus contributing to introducing the capital city’s cultural identity and valuable traditions to the world, Senior Vice President of CNN Robert Bradley told Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen at a meeting in Hanoi on October 4.



Bradley said Vietnam is a potential market for tourism promotion on CNN, adding that the cooperation between CNN and Hanoi has produced important results in promoting the image of the Vietnamese capital city to the international community.





Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen (R) and Senior Vice President of CNN Robert Bradley (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

However, the cooperation programme has been interrupted in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.



Bradley stressed that the current travel trend in Europe and the US focuses on cultural elements, so this is the time for the two sides to restart their cooperation project.



The Hanoi official affirmed that thanks to the cooperation with CNN in promoting tourism, international friends have known more about tourist destinations in Vietnam in general and in the capital in particular. He said Hanoi will study ways to carry out similar work based on CNN's proposal.



The number of domestic visitors to Hanoi has increased significantly after Vietnam fully opened its socio-economic activities since March 15 this year. However, the number of international arrivals has not recovered to the pre-pandemic level./.