Hanoi completes 81.78 percent of mass testing plan
Hanoi had fulfilled 81.78 percent of its target to collect 1 million samples for mass COVID-19 testing, according to the municipal Department of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi had fulfilled 81.78 percent of its target to collect 1 million samples for mass COVID-19 testing, according to the municipal Department of Health.
Of the 685,519 samples showing results, 11 tested positive with COVID-19. Seven were in Thanh Xuan district, two in Thanh Tri, and one each in Ha Dong and Thuong Tin.
The mass testing work is being carried out in the city with the aim of separating infections from the community and assessing the level of risk in each area for designing appropriate pandemic prevention and control measures.
The capital city documented four new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 8. The patients, three females and one male, all reside in Ba Dinh district and have been quarantined at home.
Since April 29, the capital city has logged a total of 3,623 COVID-19 infections, including 1,571 local ones./.
