Capital confirms five COVID-19 cases on September 7 morning
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 infections from 6pm on September 6 to 6am on September 7, including one in the community and four in quarantine facilities.
Among the new cases, three were recorded in Ha Dong district, and one each in Dong Da and Cau Giay. The community case showed no symptoms of the disease.
Since April 27, when the fourth wave of COVID-19 began, Hanoi has logged 3, 585 cases, comprising 1,566 detected in the community and 2, 019 others already under quarantine.
As of 6pm on September 6, the capital collected 759,945 samples for COVID-19 testing.
In Vietnam, the infection tally reached 536,788 as of late September 6. Over 22 million vaccine doses were administered./.