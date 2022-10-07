Business Vietravel Airlines wins Inspirational Brand Award Vietravel Airlines, a member of Vietravel Corporation, has won the Inspirational Brand Award of the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022.

Business Budget revenue from tax reaches nearly 94% of estimate The tax sector collected over 1.1 quadrillion VND (46.13 billion USD) for the State budget in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 21.6%, and equivalent to 93.9% of the yearly estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Travel Vietnam rakes in over 16 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned more than 16 billion USD from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.