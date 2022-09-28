Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 28, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Foreign investment disbursement hits record high in nine months Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of this year reached 15.4 billion USD, up 16.2 % year-on-year and marking a record high, a report from the Foreign Investment Department (FIA) has shown.

Business Vietnam, Cuba to enhance trade, investment ties Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi held a working session with Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz in Hanoi on September 27.

Business Low input material price to support profit margins of plastic businesses Vietnam is currently heavily dependent on the import of PVC resins - input materials in the construction plastic production chain. In the second half of this year and 2023, Vietcombank Securities Co (VCBS) forecasts that a low PVC price will support profit margins of businesses.