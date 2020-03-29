Society Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre. ​

Society COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

Society Hanoi, HCM City issue rules for citizens to fight COVID-19 Two of the country’s biggest cities, Hanoi and HCM City, on March 27 issued a number of recommendations on social distancing for its citizens to follow amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 28 until at least April 15.

Society Ho Chi Minh City's downtown quieter during high time fighting Covid-19 Streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City are nearly empty of people and means of private and public transport on March 28. Business, service facilities and places of entertainment have been closed in an attempt to join hands with the whole nation to fight Covid-19.