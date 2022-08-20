The Hoa Binh provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development hold a conference on ensuring food safety. (Photo: VNS)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Many key products of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh have entered the system of supermarkets and large commercial centres in Hanoi, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Vuong Dac Hung told a recent conference.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development held a conference on ensuring food safety between the city and the northern mountainous province.

The conference highlighted the results of the implementation of the programme which coordinates trade, promotes agricultural product consumption and State management in the agricultural sector between the capital city and Hoa Binh province in the 2016-20 period and the 2021-25 period.

The organisation of goods weeks, fairs and forums in Hanoi has created a trading point and connected product consumption for businesses, restaurants and hotels.

Thereby, key products of the province such as Song Da fish, Cao Phong oranges, Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruit, organic vegetables, and hill chicken have been supplied to supermarkets and retail systems in Hanoi.

These products are received and appreciated by the people of the capital./.