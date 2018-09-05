Hanoi welcomes about 24 million visitors each year, with an annual growth of 10 percent. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi is looking to cooperate closely with member cities of the Council for Promoting Tourism in Asia (CPTA) in tourism development, a municipal official said.Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy made the statement at a working session with the Secretariat of the 16th CPTA in the capital city on September 5.Hanoi always pays special attention to tourism development, considering tourism as an economic spearhead sector, he said, adding that the city welcomes about 24 million visitors each year, with an annual growth of 10 percent. Of the figure, the number of foreign holidaymakers reaches 5 million, up 20 percent.Quy affirmed that the city will continue its efforts in tourism development, focusing on tourism promotion in key markets, along with improving the quality of tourism destinations and products.Hanoi will step up the application of information-technology and the building of smart tourism city, he said, noting that the city will also seek to raise the quality of human resources.CPTA President Yuji Fujita said Hanoi’s dynamism has reflected Vietnam’s economic development, stressing that cultural values have helped the city attract tourists.Fujita expressed his hope that following the 16th meeting of the CPTA, which will take place in Hanoi from September 6-9, CPTA member cities will continue their close cooperation.The meeting will bring together representatives from CPTA member cities, including Tokyo (Japan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Taipei (Taiwan), Manila (the Philippines), and Hanoi.It is set to review cooperative activities implemented during the past few years and design plans to carry out new projects.During the meeting, the CPTA member cities will seek measures to lure more visitors to Asia through cooperative projects, programmes, and campaigns.On the sidelines of the event, the host city plans to hold a tourism promotion conference to help connect CPTA member cities with local firms.The sideline activities also include an exposition and tours for participating delegates around Hanoi’s tourism destinations.–VNA