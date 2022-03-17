Hanoi inspects projects to upgrade infrastructure serving SEA Games 31
A supervision team of the Hanoi People's Council on March 17 inspected the upgrade of infrastructure serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the capital city.
As scheduled, the capital city will host 18 sport events of the region's largest sport tournament.
The delegation checked the progress of the projects to upgrade the pétanque training and competition hall, the Indoor Games Gymnasium and the Culture House.
The projects have been completed with high quality and handed over to the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.
The delegation of the Hanoi People's Council supervises the construction and renovation of facilities serving the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)Vice Director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Van Anh said that the projects to upgrade the works will serve not only SEA Games 31 but sport activities in the future. Therefore, the city should make stronger investment in the work, she said.
Nguyen Thanh Binh, head of the supervision team, underlined the significance of good preparations in infrastructure serving SEA Games 31, while lauding the management board of the projects for completing the works with high standards, helping to promote the image of Hanoi.
SEA Games 31 is scheduled to take place from May 12-23. It will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of around 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries./.