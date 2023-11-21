Videos Ninh Thuan vineyard experience popular among visitors The coastal province of Ninh Thuan is the grape capital of Vietnam, with a total area of over 1,000 hectares. In addition to selling grape to traders, Ninh Thuan’s growers also open their vineyards to tourists, with images of local vineyards laden with fruit as beautiful as those in Europe, creating a “fever” on social networks.

Videos National Parks combining tourism with wildlife conservation In addition to preserving forest ecosystems and boosting the rescue, rearing, and re-release of wild animals, national parks nationwide are also focusing on tours associated with wildlife conservation.

Tours Hue Citadel: A Journey Back in Time Within nearly 400 years (1558-1945), Hue was successively the Capital city under 9 reigns of Nguyen Lords in Dang Trong, the Capital city of Tay Son Dynasty and then the Capital of the united country under the reign of 13 Emperors of Nguyen Dynasty.

Tours Ninh Binh - An attractive spot for tourists 90 km southeast of Hanoi, in addition to its rich potential in cultural and spiritual tourism, Ninh Binh province also boasts a charming natural landscape and many unique and amazing caves. It is an ideal destination to visit, as many tourists have found.