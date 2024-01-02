Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh served 170,000 visitors during the New Year holiday (December 30, 2023 – January 1, 2024), up 60% year-on-year, the provincial Department of Tourism has reported.



The locality’s tourism industry raked in 340 billion VND (nearly 14 million USD) in the three-day holiday, up 48% compared to the same period last year.



Ha Long Bay was a favourite destination for tourists, welcoming 25,400 international tourists out of the 33,500 to the UNESCO-recognised heritage, the department said.



Four and five-star hotels in Quang Ninh were also operating at close to full capacity, topping 90%.



Over 41,000 international holiday-makers visited Quang Ninh in the period, mostly from China, the Republic of Korea, India, Japan, France, and the UK.



Notably, on December 31, Ha Long city welcomed two super cruise liners carrying nearly 3,700 European and American tourists. This was one of the largest groups of visitors since October 2023.



The number of Chinese visitors entering Vietnam through Bac Luan II Border Gate increased sharply, lifting the total of the Chinese tourists crossing the Mong Cai International Border Gate to 13,000.



This is a result of the commence of entry and exit activities through the Mong Cai International Border Gate at the Bac Luan II Border Gate jointly launched by Mong Cai city (Vietnam) and Dongxing city in Guangxi (China) on November 29, 2023. The move has contributed to promoting the tourism and trade cooperation in border areas between the two countries./.