Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land”

Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.
VNA

  On the top of a local mountain is a statue of Quan Am Buddha, while at the foot of the mountain the Ngo Dong River bends and takes visitors under three natural mountain caves.

  While boating along the romantic river, through limestone mountains, visitors can admire charming rice fields on both banks.

  Walking from the foot of the mountain to the top on more than 400 stone steps is an interesting experience and quite a challenge for visitors to the Tam Coc - Bich Dong scenic spot.

  Foreign tourists take in the surroundings by bicycle and leisurely admire the ripening rice fields.

  Next to the majestic limestone mountains in Tam Coc are golden rice fields.

  Am Tien Cave is hidden in the middle of the mountain, with many mysterious historical stories.

