Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land”

Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.