Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land”
On the top of a local mountain is a statue of Quan Am Buddha, while at the foot of the mountain the Ngo Dong River bends and takes visitors under three natural mountain caves. (Photo: VNA)
While boating along the romantic river, through limestone mountains, visitors can admire charming rice fields on both banks. (Photo: VNA)
Walking from the foot of the mountain to the top on more than 400 stone steps is an interesting experience and quite a challenge for visitors to the Tam Coc - Bich Dong scenic spot. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists take in the surroundings by bicycle and leisurely admire the ripening rice fields. (Photo: VNA)
Next to the majestic limestone mountains in Tam Coc are golden rice fields. (Photo: VNA)
Am Tien Cave is hidden in the middle of the mountain, with many mysterious historical stories. (Photo: VNA)