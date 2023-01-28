Ninh Binh - An attractive spot for tourists
90 km southeast of Hanoi, in addition to its rich potential in cultural and spiritual tourism, Ninh Binh province also boasts a charming natural landscape and many unique and amazing caves. It is an ideal destination to visit, as many tourists have found.
The Ngo Dong River welcomes domestic and foreign tourists to Tam Coc - Bich Dong. (Photo: VNA)
The marina in the Trang An tourist area. (Photo: VNA)
The road to Thung Nang - a tourist destination in Dam Khe village, Ninh Hai commune in Hoa Lu district, with wild and charming beauty. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Tam Coc as the rice ripens. (Photo: VNA)
A semi circular lake with ancient features inside Thien Ton Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
Van Long is known as the bay without waves, because its water surface is smooth and calm like a mirror. The water is clear, revealing the green beauty of layers of moss on the bottom. (Photo: VNA)