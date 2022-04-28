The beauty of Song Da Reservoir in Tua Chua highlands district

Tua Chua is one of two districts in Dien Bien province with areas flooded by the creation of the Song Da Reservoir. Since the completion of the Son La hydropower project, low-lying areas in Tua Chua district have been submerged. The landscape around the Song Da Reservoir, with undulating rocky mountains reflected in the water, creates a charming and enchanting picture.