Environment Exhibition seeks to raise public awareness on plastic waste reduction An exhibition entitled “Plastic Tale of River” opened in Hanoi on February 15, aiming to raise people’s awareness regarding the use of plastic bags and other single-use plastic products.

Environment Infographic Unleashing Vietnam’s clean power potential As a country experiencing high economic growth in ASEAN and hit hard by climate change, Vietnam has been aware of the significance of energy restructuring, towards raising the ratio of renewable energy in tandem with the economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy.

Environment Vietnam considers setting up renewable energy centre The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has been asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and relevant ministries and sectors to conduct research for setting up a renewable energy centre in the coming time.

Environment Phong Nha-Ke Bang Park hoped to become central region’s biodiversity conservation centre The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has approved a project to support the work of wildlife rescue, conservation and release at the Center for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.