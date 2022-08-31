Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Over 20,000 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first eight months of 2022, with a total registered capital of 226 trillion VND (over 9.64 billion USD), representing year-on-year increases of 22% and 2%, respectively.After the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, many businesses have resumed their production and business. The number of newly-established businesses increased rapidly.In the period, nearly 2,500 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, while 13,300 others registered to suspend operation, up 14% and 46%.