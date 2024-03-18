Society Kien Giang works hard on supervising origin tracing of fish catches The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has focused on strictly monitoring the output and origin tracing of catches at fishing ports in the locality in preparation for the 5th inspection of the European Commission (EC) on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Society Over 3 tonnes of drugs seized in 14 months Customs authorities seized more than 3 tonnes of drugs of all kinds, with 365 suspects involved, from December 16, 2022 to February 15, 2024, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance to National Assembly deputies.

Society Amended Land Law helps increase Vietnam's advantages in attracting investment The amended Land Law, freshly passed at the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s 5th extraordinary session in early 2024, is a positive step for foreign nationals of Vietnamese origin, encouraging them to invest in Vietnam, said Le Thuy Tien, director of Mori Pharmacy Ltd and Mori Healthcare in Japan.

Society Event held to honour Vietnamese businesswomen in France The association of female businesswomen in France - Association Entraide Femmes Entrepreneurs Vietnamiennes en France (AEEV) - on March 17 organised an event to honour Vietnamese women in France for their contributions to society in general and to the AEEV’s activities in particular and to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).