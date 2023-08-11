Society Hanoi: Vinh Tuy bridge phase 2 to open for traffic before September 2 Hanoi’s Vinh Tuy Bridge phase 2 is expected to open for traffic before September 2 (National Day), thanks to the efforts of the Hanoi People's Committee to expedite the disbursement of public investment capital for key projects.

Society Deputy minister urges closely controlling entry, exit of fishing vessels Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has asked localities to closely control the entry and exit of fishing vessels at ports, and prevent unqualified fishing vessels from exploitation activities, thus making thorough preparations for the fourth on-site inspection by the European Commission (EC) in this October.

Videos Home away from home for victims of Agent Orange Over the past 27 years, the Hanoi-based Vietnam Friendship Village has exerted every effort to raise funds and provide vocational training to child victims of Agent Orange / dioxin from around the country.

Society Tien Giang follows recommendations on the prevention of illegal fishing The steering committee for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang held a conference on August 10 to review the fight against IUU in seven months of this year and launch future tasks.