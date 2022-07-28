Hanoi serves 10.62 million tourists in seven months (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has welcomed an estimated 10.62 million visitors in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Total revenue from tourism activities in the period is likely to reach 31.9 trillion VND (1.36 billion USD), up 3.9 times year-on-year, the department reported.



In July alone, the capital city served 1.94 million tourists, earning 6.15 trillion VND (263.3 million USD).



Hanoi’s tourism sector set to welcome 9-10 million visitors in 2022, including 1.2-2 million foreigners. Its total revenue is expected to reach 27.84 to 35.84 trillion VND.



Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said the city is focusing on developing tourism products of its strength such as cultural and sport tourism, and resort and MICE tourism, while strengthening connection in tourism development in potential areas.



It has also paid attention to enhancing communication activities to promote the image of the capital city, its tourism destinations and new products to visitors worldwide through programmes of the Vietnam Television (VTV), HanoiTV, the US Cable News Network (CNN), and social network platforms, she said./.